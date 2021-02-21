Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 558.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $57.52 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.