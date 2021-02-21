Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,836.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,433.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

