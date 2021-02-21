Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $137.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.81.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.