Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.85. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.