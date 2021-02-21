Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,964,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,072.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $305.20 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.28.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

