FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0392

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. FlypMe has a total market cap of $691,520.25 and $4,735.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.30 or 0.00777621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00042680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059993 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018567 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.16 or 0.04494482 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

