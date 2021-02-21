FOAM (FOAM) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. FOAM has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $52,003.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00762100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.55 or 0.04577681 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00039578 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,736,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.