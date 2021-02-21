Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,933,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,701,269 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 4.3% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 4.47% of Ford Motor worth $1,564,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

