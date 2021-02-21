Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $19.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

FRTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Forterra by 123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.