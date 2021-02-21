Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

Fortive stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

