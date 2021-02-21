Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.