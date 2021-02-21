Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

FOXF stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

