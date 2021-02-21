Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

