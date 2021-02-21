Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,432 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $162.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

