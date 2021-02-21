Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

