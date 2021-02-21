Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Shares of A stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

