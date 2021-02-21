Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,945,000. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 698,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,862,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

