Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 244,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

