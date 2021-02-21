Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Down 0.1%

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.69. 1,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.36% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

