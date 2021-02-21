Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSNUY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.