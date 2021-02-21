FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) Trading Down 9.4%

FSD Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40. 2,044,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,316% from the average session volume of 11,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

About FSD Pharma (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

