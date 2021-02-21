Function X Price Hits $0.16 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Function X has a market cap of $37.41 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,897.46 or 0.99656156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003777 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,945,165 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.