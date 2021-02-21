Function X Price Up 42.2% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Function X has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $37.13 million and $4.20 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,986.31 or 0.99984503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00038953 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00154999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,935,511 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.