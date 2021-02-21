Fundamenta Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $816,718.08 and $3.58 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.00502333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00088735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00079616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00400498 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.