Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Up 1%

Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) shares shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.85. 20,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 27,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

