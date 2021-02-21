Fusion Market Capitalization Hits $36.98 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Fusion has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $36.98 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,876.22 or 1.00691618 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,749,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,179,792 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.