FuzeX Hits One Day Volume of $63.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $423,269.49 and $63.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00771709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00040704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056983 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.15 or 0.04726982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00017896 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.