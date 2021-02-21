FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sesen Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SESN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

