FY2021 EPS Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CSL in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSLLY. Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CSL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

