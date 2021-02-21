Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.12% of Cantel Medical worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $75.34 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

