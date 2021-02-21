Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

