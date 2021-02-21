Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after acquiring an additional 185,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,936,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

