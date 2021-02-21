Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.73% of Full House Resorts worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

