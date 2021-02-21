Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $594.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.64. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

