Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $330.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.95. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.