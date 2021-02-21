Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.12 Million Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123,412 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 867.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

