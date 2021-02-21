Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Hexcel by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,753,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,343 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,001,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HXL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

