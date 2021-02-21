Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.46 Million in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Separately, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS opened at $10.40 on Friday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

About Spartacus Acquisition

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

