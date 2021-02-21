Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $155,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 361,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $166.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

