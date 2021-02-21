Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 314 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

