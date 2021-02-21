Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,904,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Gartner worth $945,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

