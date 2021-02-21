GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.29.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.71. 574,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -222.52 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

