Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) PT Raised to $0.55

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.55 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.