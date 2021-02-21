Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Genel Energy stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $580.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.84.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

