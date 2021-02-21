Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.46. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 254,868 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 1,712.86% and a negative net margin of 1,722.93%.

About Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

