GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,350.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $4,350.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00396541 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,196.95 or 0.99879298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00039053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00159510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

