Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (GEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$21.02 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

