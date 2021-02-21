GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Trading Down 5.8%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.87 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,085,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,043,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GigCapital3 by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

GigCapital3 Company Profile (NYSE:GIK)

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

