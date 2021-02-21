Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,048 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

