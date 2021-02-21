Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.67

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 467340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The stock has a market cap of $532.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,965 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.